India Post issues commemorative stamp on AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

India Post, the postal department of India, on Thursday announced a commemorative postal stamp in honour of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey.

The Rs 5 stamp features the image of Chaubey and the iconic Red Fort.

Elated with the honour, Chaubey said, "I’m truly humbled with the gesture shown by the Indian post department."

"This honour strengthens my belief in the work we have done in developing Indian football, and will further encourage me to keep working for the betterment of the sports in the country,” he added.

Before becoming the AIFF president, Chaubey plied his trade for several Indian clubs, including Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar and Mahindra United. He also donned the Indian national team jersey from 1999 to 2006. His first administrative stint was with Mohun Bagan Academy where he served as the CEO from 2010 to 2013.

Chaubey was also part of India's SAFF Championship-winning squad. He presented Bengal, Goa and Punjab in the Santosh Trophy.

India Post in the past issued commemorative postal stamps in honour of legendary Indian footballers Chuni Goswami, Ghosto Paul and Talimeren Ao.

Chaubey was elected as the AIFF president on September 2, 2022, to become the 11th president of the federation, succeeding Praful Patel.