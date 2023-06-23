Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India placed alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Futsal Asian Cup

Indian men's futsal team is set to participate in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 Qualifiers for the first time.

India placed alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Futsal Asian Cup
X

AFC Futsal Asian Cup draw(Image via AIFF)

By

Press Release

Updated: 23 Jun 2023 10:16 AM GMT

The Indian men's futsal team is set to participate in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 Qualifiers for the first time. India were drawn alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Group E after the draw ceremony held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tajikistan is set to host Group E of the qualifiers, which will be held from October 7 to 11 this year. A total of 31 teams were divided into eight groups – seven comprising four teams each, and one containing three.

Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

Indian Football TeamFutsalAFC Asian Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X