India placed alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Futsal Asian Cup

The Indian men's futsal team is set to participate in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 Qualifiers for the first time. India were drawn alongside Tajikistan, Myanmar and Palestine in Group E after the draw ceremony held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tajikistan is set to host Group E of the qualifiers, which will be held from October 7 to 11 this year. A total of 31 teams were divided into eight groups – seven comprising four teams each, and one containing three.

Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.