India vs Pakistan: A look at the rivalry in the football field

According to Pakistani agency, Geo Super TV, the Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, has reportedly reached out to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in order to initiate international friendly games between the two countries. In an interview, Mr. Malik has confirmed that the PFF has also contacted various other federations in South Asian countries with a view towards increasing game time for its men and women football teams.



While the AIFF is yet to revert to the proposal, this seems like a perfect time to revisit the footballing history between the two rival nations. For the uninitiated, they have faced each other 24 times since independence, with India winning 11 times and Pakistan winning just thrice. The remaining 10 games were draws. Here is the era-wise distribution of the matches: Before the 90s The first meeting between the two teams was back in 1959 for the qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup the following year. In two qualifying matches, both sides won one each by the same margin of 1-0. They met again for the qualifiers of the 1968 Asian Cup which ended in a 1-1 draw. Next was a 2-0 victory for India in the 1984 Asian Cup qualifiers. The legendary Shabbir Ali scored both the goals, one in each half, in what was a comfortable win for India. The 80s ended with another clash between the arch rivals in the 1987 South Asian Games which ended in a goalless draw in Kolkata (then Calcutta).

Last India - Pakistan football friendly matches were played in 2014 in the city of Bengaluru.



According to news @PakistanFF management has reached out to Indian FA for a friendly series. https://t.co/aef0Hoob5i — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 21, 2021