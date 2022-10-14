India are out of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

India are out of contention at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 as they lost 0-3 to Morocco. This was Thomas Dennerby's team's second loss on the trot after the USA team doled out an 8-0 drubbing to the girls in blue.

FULL-TIME ⌛



That's the end of the game tonight and Morocco seals the win and take away the 3️⃣ points against India.



🇮🇳 0-3 🇲🇦#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nhVUlJoYVX — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022

However, the score line doesn't really tell the full story. For the first 45 minutes, India held their own brilliantly as they were able to keep the score 0-0. The performance was far more improved than their outing against USA.



The likes of skipper Astam Oraon, Nitu Linda, and Anita Kumari showed their very best, but luck was just not in their corner. Right after the start of the second half, Morocco got a fortuitious penalty after the ball struck Naketa's arm.

Doha El Madani gave her team the lead in spite of India goalie Melody Chanu diving the right way. 10 minutes later, poor ball handling by Chanu spilled the ball and a lurking Yasmine Zouhir tapped it in to double the lead.

If we look past this aberration, Melody was at her best given that this was her first-ever World Cup match. She made a couple of good saves through the rest of the second half to make sure India doesn't concede more.

At the 83rd minute, everyone inside the Kalinga stadium as well those watching from their living rooms held their breath as India's Anita was clear on goal but her shot was saved by Morocco's goalie Wissal Titah.

At the very fag end of the game, Djennah Cherif was served with a brilliant through ball which was put past Melody and rustled the net. If India did manage to hold on to that 0-0 score line, it would have been the country's first ever point in a World Cup, but it was not to be for them.

The host country faces Brazil for their final group stage match on Monday and they would hope to get something out of it to remember this World Cup by.