What we learnt from India's performances against Oman and UAE

The Indian football team had a 15-day training camp in Dubai just this past month which culminated in two friendlies against Oman and UAE. While both of these teams are ranked much higher than India, at 81 and 74 respectively, the presence of a number of youngsters in the squad perpetuated a sense of optimism amongst Indian football fans. However, after a 1-1 draw in the first game and a 6-0 drubbing in the second, it feels like another false dawn. But it really isn't, here's why.



Igor Stimac needs to find India's best formation For too long now, head coach Stimac has chopped and changed India's starting eleven in games in an effort to find the best combination and more importantly, the best formation. However, that hasn't yielded great results as yet. Since he was appointed in 2019 following India's disappointing exit from the AFC Asian Cup, the side has won just once in 12 outings, a pretty underwhelming number considering the overall trajectory of the ISL during the same period. That suggests a lack of organisation and maybe, just maybe, Stimac has been at fault in terms of tinkering too much with the squad. Furthermore, playing a flat 4-3-3 on the counter is a good tactic when you have players who can put in a shift on either end of the pitch. Unfortunately for India, such a strategy has exposed the lack of a creative outlet far too often, especially in the absence of both Brandon Fernandes and Sahal Abdul Samad. As a result, our counter-attacks don't last for more than 3-4 passes, something that is unacceptable for any international outfit. When you are conceding six goals in a match anyway, being pragmatic should probably take a backseat.