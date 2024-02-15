India's official FIFA ranking sinks to 117 post disastrous AFC Asian Cup campaign

In the wake of a dismal showing at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, India's FIFA ranking has taken a nosedive, reaching its lowest point since 2017. The latest official FIFA ranking reveals that India now sits at a disappointing 117, marking a significant decline from their peak position just a few years ago.

The Indian national football team, known as the Blue Tigers, endured a disastrous campaign at the Asian Cup, failing to secure a single point, score a goal, or clinch a victory throughout the tournament. This lackluster performance has been labeled as one of the worst in the team's history.

The downward spiral in FIFA rankings is a stark contrast to India's position in 2017 when they reached a peak ranking of 96. However, a string of defeats in the Asian Cup has seen them plummet nearly 20 places in the rankings.



The journey in Qatar started with a glimmer of hope as India showed promise in the first half of their match against Australia. Despite the initial optimism, they suffered a 2-0 defeat without managing to find the back of the net. The following match against Uzbekistan only compounded their misery, with a humiliating 3-0 loss leaving them goalless once again. The final blow came in a 1-0 defeat against Syria, sealing their fate in the tournament.

India's inability to secure even a single victory highlighted their struggles on the international stage, while their opponents demonstrated greater determination and prowess. Syria's pragmatic approach in the final group-stage encounter dashed India's hopes of progressing, leaving them to ponder the shortcomings that led to their early exit from the tournament.