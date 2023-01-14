India to not compete at WAFF Championship

India's invite to the 2023 West Asian Football Championship has been withdrawn to accommodate Thailand in the tournament.

The WAFF had earlier written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) enquiring about the team's interest to compete as a guest team in the 12-team competition.

As per reports, the AIFF along with the Indian coach Igor Stimac were keen on having the Blue Tigers compete in the tournament where they would have faced some of the best teams in Asia but the national body has now been told that they will not be competing in the tournament.

The WAFF Championship is scheduled to kickoff from 20th March 2023.



