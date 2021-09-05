Top
Football

India vs Nepal - International Friendly: LIVE BLOG, News, Scores, Updates and Result

India takes on Nepal later today in the second friendly match ahead of October's SAFF Cup. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates on our LIVE BLOG.

India vs Nepal Friendly Live Blog News Updates Score Result
Indian players celebrating Anirudh Thapa's goal in the last match (Source: AIFF Media)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-09-05T19:12:58+05:30

Igor Stimac's Indian side will be looking for a morale-boosting victory when they take on Nepal in yet another international friendly on Sunday at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

A good performance on the day will be of paramount importance following a disappointing display in the first friendly where India just about managed a draw, thanks to Anirudh Thapa's 60th minute equaliser.

Stimac is expected to field a similar starting eleven to the one that turned out on Thursday. Keep following all the latest updates from the match right here on our LIVE BLOG. Kick Off at 5:15 pm. We will be here with the team news before that.

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 
