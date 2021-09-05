India vs Nepal - International Friendly: LIVE BLOG, News, Scores, Updates and Result

Igor Stimac's Indian side will be looking for a morale-boosting victory when they take on Nepal in yet another international friendly on Sunday at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

A good performance on the day will be of paramount importance following a disappointing display in the first friendly where India just about managed a draw, thanks to Anirudh Thapa's 60th minute equaliser.

All systems go ahead of #NEPIND! 💪🇮🇳



Watch the match LIVE 🔴 on our Facebook page at 5.15 PM IST today ⏳#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YVKHUkWok3 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2021

Stimac is expected to field a similar starting eleven to the one that turned out on Thursday. Keep following all the latest updates from the match right here on our LIVE BLOG. Kick Off at 5:15 pm. We will be here with the team news before that.

