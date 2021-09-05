Football
India vs Nepal - International Friendly: LIVE BLOG, News, Scores, Updates and Result
India takes on Nepal later today in the second friendly match ahead of October's SAFF Cup. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates on our LIVE BLOG.
Igor Stimac's Indian side will be looking for a morale-boosting victory when they take on Nepal in yet another international friendly on Sunday at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.
A good performance on the day will be of paramount importance following a disappointing display in the first friendly where India just about managed a draw, thanks to Anirudh Thapa's 60th minute equaliser.
Stimac is expected to field a similar starting eleven to the one that turned out on Thursday. Keep following all the latest updates from the match right here on our LIVE BLOG. Kick Off at 5:15 pm. We will be here with the team news before that.
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2021 1:42 PM GMT
Finally a positive result!
That's it from us. We'll leave you with captain Chhetri's winning strike.
Thank you for joining us. Take care.
- 5 Sep 2021 1:39 PM GMT
India win..!!
That's it. India take the match 2-1 following a jittery last 10 minutes. Much better performance in the second half but fans will still be disappointed with the lack of fluidity in the side.
Final Score: Nepal 1-2 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:36 PM GMT
Final couple of minutes left
A frantic final few minutes for India as Nepal try to give it their all in search of an equaliser.
92' Nepal 1-2 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:30 PM GMT
Stunning goal from Nepal!!
The Indian defence guilty of being lazy as Tej Tamang lets fly from just outside the box and it's an absolute bullet past Amrinder.
87' Nepal 1-2 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:24 PM GMT
GOOAAL for Chhetri!
A lethal counter attack by India following a Nepal free kick. Great work by Apuia and Thapa who somehow find Chhetri in the clear with the entire Nepal defence still inside India's penalty box. Chhetri carries the ball 50 yards before slotting it coolly past the goalkeeper.
80' Nepal 0-2 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:19 PM GMT
Good buildup from India
Brilliant play from Sunil Chhetri who carries the ball through the heart of Nepal's defensive midfield before laying it off for Farukh who passes it to Rahim. The youngster is tackled just in time otherwise it would have been 2-0.
75' Nepal 0-1 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:16 PM GMT
Nepal miss yet another good chance
Manish Dangi again misses from close range with just Amrinder in front of him. At this rate, Nepal will have a dozen missed chances and zero goals.
- 5 Sep 2021 1:11 PM GMT
Nepal miss a sitter!
Pritam Kotal's mispass finds a Nepali attacker who lays it off for his colleague to score from inside the box. He somehow misses, much to the home crowd's disbelief.
68' Nepal 0-1 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:05 PM GMT
GOOOOAALLLL!!
It's Farukh who scores on the 61st minute mark..!
A speculative cross from Sana is headed down perfectly by Chhetri for Farukh who found himself free in front of goal and made no mistake
61' Nepal 0-1 India
- 5 Sep 2021 1:03 PM GMT
India crying out for a good final ball
The second half has already seen India try to bombard the Nepal box with crosses but to no avail. Maybe someone like Brandon could make a difference..
60' Nepal 0-0 India