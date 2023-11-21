Match Report: India faces defeat against Qatar in FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash

India suffered a 3-0 defeat in the second game of FIFA World Cup qualifiers round two on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium. Igor Stimac made five changes to the team that won the first game in Kuwait. Unfortunately, Manvir was replaced due to injury. Surprisingly, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India's number 1 goalkeeper, was also substituted, and the reason for the change remains unknown.

The match unfolded with an early setback for India as Moustafa Tarek found the net in the 3rd minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. His ground shot beat Amrinder Singh, giving Qatar an early lead. India exhibited fearless football in the last 10 minutes of the first half, launching numerous attacks. Their composure on the ball played a crucial role in reducing Qatar's offensive threats. Despite India's spirited efforts, Qatar managed to score a second goal early in the second half.

A brave fight from the #BlueTigers in Bhubaneswar wasn't enough to get a result against the Asian champions.#INDQAT ⚔️ #FIFAWorldCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/EE3uOVNlKc — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 21, 2023

As India sought to recover, defensive challenges persisted. In the 46th minute, Almoez Ali capitalized on a slip by goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, extending Qatar's lead with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box.



India fought back with determination, creating moments of promise. Sahal had a good chance, but the ball missed the target. However, defensive lapses haunted India again in the 86th minute. Yusuf Abdurisag received a precise pass from Mohammed Waad Albayati and slotted the ball past a helpless Amrinder Singh.

Goal Scorers:

- 3rd minute: Moustafa Tarek (Qatar)

- 46th minute: Almoez Ali (Qatar)

- 86th minute: Yusuf Abdurisag (Qatar)