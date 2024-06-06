India and Kuwait share points in Sunil Chhetri's final match for Blue Tigers

Indian national men's football team and Kuwait played out a goalless draw in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Asian Cup combined qualifiers at the YBK Stadium in Kolkata, on Thursday. This match marked the final appearance of Indian captain Sunil Chhetri in the national team colors, adding an emotional touch to the evening.

India started the game on the back foot, focusing on defending against Kuwait's aggressive attacking strategy. The first notable chance came in the third minute when Kuwait attacked through the left, beating the Indian defense. However, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was quick to punch the ball away, conceding the first corner of the match.

Kuwait continued to dominate the early proceedings, forcing errors from the Indian defense. In the eighth minute, a mistake by Jay Gupta presented Al Rashidi with an open chance, but Gurpreet was up to the task, securing the ball before it could reach the net.

India shares the spoils with Kuwait as the match ends in a goalless draw.



India's first significant opportunity came in the 10th minute, courtesy of Liston Colaco. His effort led to a corner, which Anirudh Thapa delivered perfectly. Anwar Ali's free header, however, sailed over the crossbar.



Despite Kuwait's 52.8% possession in the first half, India created more chances, registering seven shots compared to Kuwait's four. The majority of India's attacks (57%) came from the right side, where Lallianzuala Chhangte was a constant threat.

The second half began with a freekick from Mohammed Abdullah for Kuwait, which flew harmlessly over the bar. India's Nikhil Poojary then split the Kuwait defense with a brilliant through ball, finding substitute Rahim Ali. Ali broke the offside trap but his shot missed the target.

Brandon's smart through ball to Chhangte on the right led to a corner for India. This set piece sparked a series of four corners in quick succession, but the Kuwaiti defense held firm.

Chhangte continued to be a menace on the left, delivering a cross that found Manvir Singh inside the box. Unfortunately, Manvir couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

A significant moment in the match was the debut of Edmund Lalrindika, the first I-league player in five years to make his debut for the Indian senior team. However, tensions flared as Lalrindika and Sultan Alenezi got into a physical altercation, resulting in yellow cards for both players.

The match concluded with a 0-0 draw, a fittingly intense end to Sunil Chhetri's illustrious international career. Despite numerous chances and moments of excitement, neither team could break the deadlock.

India's defense, led by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, stood resilient against Kuwait's relentless attacks. The result leaves both teams sharing points in this crucial qualifier.

As the final whistle blew, the YBK Stadium applauded a legend, bidding farewell to Sunil Chhetri. The stalemate may not have delivered a winning send-off, but it underscored the spirit and determination that Chhetri has epitomized throughout his career.