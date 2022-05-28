Football: India v/s Jordan Friendly - Preview, Teams, When to Watch, Live Stream

After Zambia withdrew from a scheduled friendly against Indian on 25th May 2022, the Indian football team will take on the team from Jordan later today. This will be India's final preparatory game before they take the field against Cambodia in their first AFC Asian Cup match on 8th June 2022.

The Blue Tigers have received a huge boost ahead of the friendly with ace striker and legend Sunil Chhetri joining the team for the match. The 37-year-old is expected to play a crucial role as India tries to find their best possible 11 ahead of their AFC Asian Cup campaign.

Here's all you need to know about the Indian football team's friendly clash against Jordan.

What is the Indian team for Jordan friendly?

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lakshmikant Kattimani,Amrinder Singh



Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes ,Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco Forwards: Ishan Pandita,Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

When to watch?

The India versus Jordan friendly is expected to kickstart at 9:30pm IST in Doha.

LIVE Stream

As per the information available, the India versus Jordan friendly will be LIVE streamed on the Indian Football Team's official Facebook handle.