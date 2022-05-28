Football
Football LIVE: India v/s Jordan Friendly - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from the Indian football team's friendly against Jordan.
The Indian football team will take on a higher-ranked Jordan in a friendly match today before they start their AFC Asian Cup campaign on June 8. This is India's final preparatory match before they go up against Cambodia in the continental event.
Live Updates
- 28 May 2022 4:49 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A goal-less first half, but Jordan has undoubtedly been the more dominating side. They have themselves to blame for not having converted any of the chances they created.
India has so far been no match to Jordan. They have failed to match up to their opponents on both skills and pace. The midfield especially has looked non-existent and Igor Stimac would have a lot of talking to do at the break.
- 28 May 2022 4:46 PM GMT
45' - SAVE, GURPREET!
A nicely taken freekick, Gurpreet tries to come ahead to collect it but he fails to reach. Manages to block it on a volley, but a Jordan striker seems to have rushed on to him. Nothing too dangerous as Gurpreet gives a thumbs up to his teammates. Good save though.
- 28 May 2022 4:43 PM GMT
42' - Anwar Ali getting some treatment
Anwar Ali goes down in a bid to clear a freekick from Jordan. Seems to have hurt his face/neck as the Indian physio rushes out to tend to the defender.
- 28 May 2022 4:40 PM GMT
39' - Manvir gets surrounded
A chance to create a counter for India, but Manvir Singh gets surrounded on the right flank. There is nothing he could do and there the possession goes again.
- 28 May 2022 4:34 PM GMT
32' - Akash Mishra gifts away the possession
India get the ball and seem to be creating a counter with Akash Mishra creating a run with the ball from the left flank, but he gifts it away way before the box in the end. Poor.
- 28 May 2022 4:29 PM GMT
28' - Not looking good for India
India are barely getting the ball, and when they have it they are failing to create any big impact. Not looking good for the Blue Tigers for now.
- 28 May 2022 4:23 PM GMT
21- India trying to press
India are trying to press forward but no real threats created. Jordan, on the other hand, has produced quite a few dangerous counter attacks, but the Indian defence has held up well until now.
- 28 May 2022 4:16 PM GMT
14' - Good interception from Glan Martins
Jordan on the charge once again and there comes a lousy pass just ahead of the box. Glan Martins finds himself in the right position to take advantage and intercept it.
- 28 May 2022 4:11 PM GMT
10' - Indian defence caught napping
A nice little move from Jordan right down the centre and they run past the Indian defence in ease. Fortunately, the shot from Jordan number 10 goes just wide.
- 28 May 2022 4:07 PM GMT
6' - Gurpreet blocks a long shot
A long throw in from Jordan cleared by the Indian defence before Gurpreet blocks a long shot. Good start so far for India.