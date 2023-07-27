FIFA World Cup qualifiers: How have India fared against its opponents since 2000

With the 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on the horizon, India's national football team, known as the Blue Tigers, is all set to take on the competition in 'Group A.' The group stage will see India facing tough opponents like Qatar, Kuwait, and either Mongolia or Afghanistan.

Notably, India's impressive FIFA rank of 99 among the top 20 Asian footballing nations earned them a direct entry into Round 2, skipping the first round of Asian qualifications.

As the excitement builds up for the upcoming clashes, let's delve into a comprehensive analysis of India's past head-to-head performances against these opponents since the turn of the century. These records will shed light on the Blue Tigers' historical encounters with each team and what lies ahead in their quest for World Cup glory.

🇮🇳 | Team India has been placed in Group A for Round 2 of the joint #FIFAWorldCup 2026 and #AFCAsianCup 2027 Qualifiers! #BlueTigers | pic.twitter.com/g6B8IrVyFo — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) July 27, 2023

Qatar - FIFA Rank 59



India has faced Qatar twice in the last four years. In both instances, Stimac's men produced resilient defensive performances.

In 2019, when India encountered The Maroons in its backyard, India held their nerves and ensured a 0-0 stalemate. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced 11 remarkable saves to keep the Asian champions quiet.

But when the two nations met again in 2021, India fought well but was left with no response to Abdulaziz Hatem's goal in the 34th minute, which ensured a 1-0 victory for Qatar.

India has not won against a nation in the top 60 in almost two decades. Can Gurpreet replicate his heroics yet again?

Matches W D L GF GA 2 0 1 1 0 1

Table 1.0: India's record against Qatar

Kuwait - FIFA Rank 137

India and Kuwait have clashed on the football pitch four times in the last two decades. Two of these clashes were friendlies in 2004 and 2010. At the same time, the two nations met each other twice again in a week in the recently concluded 2023 SAFF Championship.

In the 2023 SAFF Championship, India looked like the better outfit. In the Group Stage match, skipper Sunil Chhetri gave India the lead in injury time of the first half. After maintaining exemplary defensive discipline for the remainder of the game, a lapse of concentration led to Indian defender Anwar Ali committing an own goal two minutes into stoppage time. Consequently, letting Kuwait off the hook and salvage a draw.

But the Blue Tigers bounced back and defeated Kuwait in the penalties of the SAFF Championship Final. It was a deadlock at 1-1 at the end of extra time. India would go on to win 5-4 on penalties to secure the silverware and pull off a memorable outing.

Since 2000, while encountering a team in the top 60, India has only managed to secure a win once. That win came against 60th-ranked Kuwait in a friendly match in 2004. Tomba Singh, Jerry Zirsanga, and Abhishek Yadav featured on the scoresheet to help India successfully make a memorable comeback from 1-2 to 3-2.

Matches W D L GF GA 4 2 1 1 6 13

Table 2.0: India's record against Kuwait.

Afghanistan - FIFA Rank 157

Statistics favor India over its neighbor. India has recorded seven victories and only suffered one defeat against Afghanistan in its footballing history.

The most recent victory came in 2021 at the AFC Asian Cup. Chhetri put the men in blue ahead in the 85th minute, but Afghanistan's Zubayr Amiri immediately nullified it with an equalizer in the 88th minute.

However, India responded with grit and determination, and Sahal Abdul Samad scored the late winner in the 90th minute.

Matches W D L GF GA 10 6 3 1 17 7

Table 3.0: India's record against Afghanistan.

Mongolia - FIFA Rank 183

India had never encountered Mongolia till 2023 at the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

Goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for the men in blue.

Matches W D L GF GA 1 1 0 0 2 0

Table 4.0: India's record against Mongolia.

Format Explained

India will witness a significant increase in competition quality if it secures a spot in the top two of Group A. The third round of qualifiers will see 18 teams progress - 9 table-toppers and 9 runners-up.

Three groups, comprising six teams will then be formulated. Up next, India might have to pit its skills against football stalwarts such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others to reach one step closer to punching its ticket to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.