India U23 brace for second friendly against Malaysia

The India U23 Men's National Team will look for redemption in their second friendly against the Malaysia U23s, when the two sides cross swords at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Earlier this week, the India U23s played their first friendly against hosts Malaysia, which ended in a 1-2 defeat for the Blue Colts at the same venue.

Malaysia had scored on either side of the half-time whistle, as C Shivaldo Singh pulled one back for India later in the second half.



The match between the India U23s and the Malaysia U23s will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Since it is a part of Malaysia’s preparation for their AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign, set to begin in Qatar next month, there will be no live streaming or broadcast of this game.