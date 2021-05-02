India one step away from qualifying for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021

After brilliant performances in the first two days of the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers, the Indian e-Athletes are now just one step away from qualifying for the veritable 'big' event in virtual football, the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021. The eTigers have to beat Qatar later today to do the same.

The FIFAe Nation Series (FeNS21) has emerged as a truly global e-Tournament for football that allows e-Athletes to represent their countries in FIFA 21, the hugely popular game by EA Sports. It was only recently that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced India's participation in the tournament for which they also conducted a nation-wide hunt for the country's top two players. Thereafter, Charanjot Singh and Siddh Chandarana became the first e-Athletes from India to participate in the event that features teams from various countries who qualify via zonal qualifiers.

Beating a Former World Champion ✅

1⃣ match away from @FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 ✅



What a performance by the eTigers today! 🤯



Group Stage

🇮🇳🆚🇿🇦 (D:1 ; L:1)

🇮🇳🆚🇸🇦 (W:1 ; L:1)



Knockout

🇮🇳🆚🇸🇦 (W:2)#IndianFootball ⚽ #IndianFootballForwardTogether 💪 #BackTheBlue 💙 #FeNC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJh3S9tLGc — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 1, 2021

The young duo remained unbeaten on Day 1 of the Middle East and African qualifiers and topped the leaderboard. They beat Qatar in the first round of the first match while the second round was drawn. They then drew both rounds with Kuwait before thrashing UAE in two consecutive games.

India's winning streak was cut short by South Africa on Day 2 with whom the other round was drawn. Then, Saudi Arabia handed India their second defeat but the eTigers managed to win the other game. The first knockout match followed soon, and India beat Saudi Arabia convincingly this time in both the rounds. Charanjot and Siddh's final knockout game is against Qatar, and you can watch the games live on the Indian Football Team YouTube channel and also their Facebook page.



