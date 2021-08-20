India to face Bangladesh in SAFF Championships opener on Oct 3

Seven-time champions India will begin their SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3 in Male, Maldives.

Igor Stimac's side will then face Sri Lanka (October 6), Nepal (October 8) and hosts Maldives (October 11) in their remaining round-robin league matches at the national football stadium in Male.

The final, to be competed between the top two sides after the round-robin league, will be held on October 13.

The #BlueTigers' fixtures at the SAFF Championship 2021 to be held in Maldives are:



Oct 3: Bangladesh vs India

Oct 6: India vs Sri Lanka

Oct 8: Nepal vs India

Oct 11: India vs Maldives



The final featuring the top 2 teams will be played on Oct 13.#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/NNJAYnzO6l — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 18, 2021

Hosts Maldives play against Nepal while Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the two matches scheduled on the opening day on October 1.



India had finished runners-up to Maldives, losing the final 1-2, when the last edition was held in Bangladesh in 2018.

The Indian team is currently undergoing a camp in Kolkata ahead of two international friendly matches against Nepal in the first week of September.