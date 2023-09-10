FIFA Ranking: India drops out of top 100 after the defeat against Lebanon

The Indian men's football team has dropped out of the top 100 in the FIFA Rankings after the defeat against Lebanon in the Kings Cup. A 77th-minute goal by Kaseem Al Zein put paid to India’s hopes of retaining the third place in the 49th King’s Cup 2023 as Lebanon defeated India, it also took away 5.09 ranking points from India. This disappointing outcome comes just months after India celebrated their return to the top 100.

In the last FIFA Rankings update published by FIFA in June, India had managed to secure the 100th spot following an impressive performance in the Intercontinental Cup and the ongoing SAFF Championship. During June, India recorded five wins and two draws, earning them 4.24 ranking points and pushing them into the world's top 100 teams.

[FIFA Rankings update : #49thKingsCup2023]

Third place match

🇱🇧 Lebanon 1-0 India 🇮🇳



Points after match

🇱🇧 1205.56 (+ 5.09)

🇮🇳 1204.88 (- 5.09)



Rankings after match

🇱🇧 101 (+ 1)

🇮🇳 102 (- 3)#FIFARankings — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) September 10, 2023

This rise in the rankings also saw India improve their continental standing, with that the team was ranked 18th in Asia. However, the defeat against Lebanon in the King's cup has proven costly. Lebanon has now moved up to the 101st position, while India has slipped to 102nd place from their previous 99th spot.



Despite this setback, India's previous ranking of 99 secured them a spot in Pot 2 for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, offering a glimmer of hope for the team's aspirations in international football.