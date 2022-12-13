'India will have to cheer for others in FIFA WC as long as politicians head sports federations'

India has been one of the leading consumers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but it is the sign of failed sports policies that the nation of 140 crore people has been unable to field a team of 11 footballers fit to qualify for the event, said Lok Sabha MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel.

Speaking during the winter session of the Parliament last week, the Aurangabad MP laid out why India's sports administration has failed to get out of the starting block.

"We welcome that BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh, himself a wrestler, is the president of the wrestling federation. But someone who never scored a goal in his life is the president of the football association, someone who never held a bat is the president of the cricket association. I request for a rule to be made to keep politicians away from sports, only then can India rule the world of sports," said the MP in his impassioned speech.

Jaleel spoke about how India cheered for underdogs Morocco and Saudi Arabia during this year's World Cup, but how the disappointing part is that despite so much interest in the game, India are not themselves in the tournament.

Speaking on other international sports events, he spoke about how athletes from China and USA win bagful of medals without breaking into sweat, while even one gold medal draws attention from politicians ranging from the municipality to the Prime Minister in India.

The #FIFAWorldCup has been widely followed in India and the passion of football enthusiasts has even led them to travel to Qatar.But what has been intriguing is the World Cup flavour in various forms at the on-going #HeroISL #IndianFootball ⚽️https://t.co/zRGY008Pml — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) December 9, 2022

"I request that a nationwide survey be done to see how many schools - private and government - there are in India which have a sports teacher, a playground, football, cricket kits, wrestling mats, basketball courts. Maybe that will give an answer as to why we have remained backward in sports," he said.

"I request that a sports kit be provided to every school, every state should have four sports universities with focus on sports education, sports management, sports science, sports research and sports nutrition. There is a SAI Centre of Excellence in Aurangabad. Crores have been spent on it, but till date no international event has been organised there," he added.