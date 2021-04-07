Women's Football: India vs Belarus - Preview, Indian team, LIVE streaming, when and where to watch

The likes of Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Linthoingambi Devi and Dangmei Grace will have to step it up a notch if India has to get their first victory in five games since the lockdown was lifted. The eves won all three games against Russia, Serbia and Ukraine during their exposure trip to Turkey while the loss against Uzbekistan on Monday made it four losses in four. That could have been different if captain Indumathi managed to put away the glorious one-on-one chance that she got in the second half. For the Indian defence and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan though, this will be another test of their organisation and shape.

The Indian women's football team will be facing Belarus in the second friendly international of their trip to Uzbekistan tomorrow, the 8th of April. The last match saw the Indian eves go down 1-0 against the Uzbeks after a fantastic 87th minute free-kick from Maftuna Shoyimova broke the stubborn Indian resistance. However, Maymol Rocky's side can be happy with their effort against a side ranked 41st in the world, 12 places above them, and will be hoping to build on that against 56th-ranked Belarus.

🗣️ Maymol Rocky, India Women's Team Head Coach: "Support the women's team, the girls will do their best!" #INDBLR ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/24tAoyfAT8

What time does India vs Belarus start?



The match kicks off on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST.

What is the venue for the India vs Belarus match?

The venue is the same as the last game, the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk, Tashkent.

How can you watch the India vs Belarus match live?

The live stream of the game will be available for viewing on the official YouTube channel of the Uzbekistan FA. You can also follow the game on our LIVE blog and stay updated with all the action.

(Link will be added to this space)

Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi.

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan (C), Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth.

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi.