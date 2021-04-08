Football
Women's Football: India vs Belarus LIVE - Live Blog, Score, Updates and Result
The Indian eves face Belarus in their final friendly game in Tashkent and will be looking for their first victory in five matches.
Hello and welcome back to all the Indian football fans who have tuned in for the Indian women's national football team's second friendly game against Belarus at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk, Tashkent. The Indian eves lost out narrowly to their Uzbek counterparts in the last game and will be looking to put up a better showing against their 56-ranked opponents tonight. Let's do this girls….
Watch this space for all the live updates from the game. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm IST.
.
Live Updates
- 8 April 2021 11:28 AM GMT
Goalmouth scramble but India survive
Belarus almost find the net as a number of players jostle inside the Indian penalty box but the Indian centre-backs put their bodies on the line and manage to negate the danger.
- 8 April 2021 11:24 AM GMT
Good move from India but to no avail
India carve out a decent opening down the right wing but the cross takes a couple of ricochets before it is blasted over.
- 8 April 2021 11:21 AM GMT
Still looking for the first goal
20 minutes in and it is still goalless at Tashkent.
Can India spring a surprise and break the deadlock?
- 8 April 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Goalline save from Wangkhem Devi
Brilliant anticipation from Wangkhem Devi as she just manages to clear the ball out of danger after Aditi had been beaten from a shot down the left
- 8 April 2021 11:15 AM GMT
Pyari Xaxa stepping it up now
Pyari Xaxa makes a darting run inside the box but just can't keep her balance as the ball is taken from her
- 8 April 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Soft corner conceded by Aditi
Aditi makes a hash of a simple save and the ball rolls out for a corner.
- 8 April 2021 11:10 AM GMT
Belarus getting more into the game now
The opponents are relying on catching the Indian high-defensive line out and are trying to play balls beyond the last defender. No luck as yet.
- 8 April 2021 11:06 AM GMT
India looking dangerous
The Indian players are working well to dispossess their opponents and initiate threatening moves. Soumya and Dangmei at the heart of it all.
- 8 April 2021 11:04 AM GMT
Shot hits the bar..
A terrific long-ranger from Soumya strikers the bar. Close shave for Belarus.
- 8 April 2021 11:01 AM GMT
Good tempo to the game
The first couple of minutes have seen both sides try to take the attack to the opposition with quick counter-attacks.