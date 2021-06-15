India vs Afghanistan: Joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers | Live Blog, Updates, Results, and Tweets

As the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan in tonight's joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier, we remind you that India only needs a draw to secure the third spot in the group and directly qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. It is a must-win game for Afghanistan if they want to leapfrog India and cement their place ahead of India in the group. Will Igor Stimach's men have a conservative approach and play for the result, or will they go all out all guns blazing.



Get all the updates from the game at the tap of a finger right here on our LIVE BLOG, from the team news till the time the referee blows the final whistle. Kick off is at 7:30 pm but we will go live as soon as the team line-ups are out.