Football
India vs Afghanistan: Joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers | Live Blog, Updates, Results, and Tweets
Catch all the live updates of India's FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup joint FIFA qualifier against Afghanistan with us.
As the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan in tonight's joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier, we remind you that India only needs a draw to secure the third spot in the group and directly qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. It is a must-win game for Afghanistan if they want to leapfrog India and cement their place ahead of India in the group. Will Igor Stimach's men have a conservative approach and play for the result, or will they go all out all guns blazing.
Get all the updates from the game at the tap of a finger right here on our LIVE BLOG, from the team news till the time the referee blows the final whistle. Kick off is at 7:30 pm but we will go live as soon as the team line-ups are out.
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2021 2:13 PM GMT
Two Corners for India in Two Minutes
'10
Blue Tigers continue to pile on the pressure on Afghanistan, as they earn two corners in one minute.
- 15 Jun 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Manvir earns a corner in the first minute
Manvir shoots from the right, and earns India their first corner in the first minute.
- 15 Jun 2021 12:50 PM GMT
Line-ups are out!!!
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bhekke, Sandesh Jhingan,Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi; Masih Saighani, Zohib Amiri, David Najem; Noor Husin, Farshad Noor (C), Faisal Shayeste; Milad Intezar, Amir Sharifi, Omid Popalzay, Mohammad M. Sharif