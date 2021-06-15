Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India vs Afghanistan: Joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers | Live Blog, Updates, Results, and Tweets

Catch all the live updates of India's FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup joint FIFA qualifier against Afghanistan with us.

India vs Afghanistan: Joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers | Live Blog, Updates, Results, and Tweets
X

Indian football team  (Source: AIFF Media)

By

Siddharth Mishra

Updated: 2021-06-15T19:43:43+05:30

As the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan in tonight's joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier, we remind you that India only needs a draw to secure the third spot in the group and directly qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. It is a must-win game for Afghanistan if they want to leapfrog India and cement their place ahead of India in the group. Will Igor Stimach's men have a conservative approach and play for the result, or will they go all out all guns blazing.

Get all the updates from the game at the tap of a finger right here on our LIVE BLOG, from the team news till the time the referee blows the final whistle. Kick off is at 7:30 pm but we will go live as soon as the team line-ups are out.

Live Updates

>Load More
Football 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X