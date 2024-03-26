India's FIFA ranking nosedives to 122 after shocking defeat to Afghanistan

India's FIFA ranking took a nosedive to 122 after suffering a defeat to Afghanistan, who were placed at 151st position, on Tuesday. The match, part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, saw India facing off against Afghanistan in a fiercely contested battle at Guwahati.

The current ranking marks a stark contrast to India's previous FIFA ranking of 101 when Stimac assumed charge, highlighting the challenges faced by the team in recent times.

India, under the leadership of coach Stimac, entered the match with aspirations of securing a crucial victory to boost their rankings. However, despite a promising start which saw India taking the lead in the 37th minute through a penalty converted by captain Sunil Chhetri, Afghanistan mounted a determined comeback in the second half.



Rahmat Akbari's goal in the 71st minute restored parity for Afghanistan, setting the stage for a tense finale. With both teams vying for supremacy, Afghanistan seized the initiative in the dying moments of the game, capitalizing on a penalty awarded in the 87th minute to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Sheriff Mohammed's composed finish from the spot kick dashed India's hopes of salvaging a draw and handed Afghanistan a memorable triumph. The result not only secured three valuable points for Afghanistan but also propelled them up the FIFA rankings, while simultaneously dealing a significant blow to India's World Cup qualification prospects.

Despite India's spirited performance, Afghanistan's resilience and determination ultimately proved decisive, underscoring their emergence as a formidable force in international football.



