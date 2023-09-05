India AFC U23 Asian 2024 Qualifiers game against Maldives likely to be abandoned

The much-anticipated clash between India and Maldives in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers, scheduled for September 6th, is teetering on the brink of abandonment after the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) announced their withdrawal from the competition.

The decision comes as a result of financial constraints and logistical challenges faced by the Maldivian team.

FAM, in a statement released earlier today, expressed their deep regret at having to take this drastic step. The association explained that despite their best efforts to secure the necessary funds and support for the team's travel, they were unable to meet the requirements.

Football Association of Maldives officials had engaged in discussions with AIFF in an attempt to resolve the situation and explore alternatives to ensure the match could go ahead as planned.

Our U23 boys 🇮🇳 are off ✈️ to China 🇨🇳 for #AFCU23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers 💙🙌🏼#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R6J9xx8X5m — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 3, 2023

However, given the limited time available, reaching a mutually acceptable solution proved to be an insurmountable challenge. The Indian team traveled to China on September third.



India will face China on September 9 and United Arab Emirates on September 12 in Group C, and will be looking for a maiden AFC U23 qualification. Group winners of all the 11 groups and four second best placed teams will qualify for the Asian Cup.