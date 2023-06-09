In Scotland on holiday, Des Buckingham unlikely to be next Celtic FC boss

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday the appointment of former Celtic FC coach Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach, acquiring his services on a four-year contract. A day later, a coach with an Indian connection was rumoured to be Celtic's next boss.

On Wednesday, Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City's head coach Des Buckingham was spotted at the Glasgow airport, which sparked off rumours about the Englishman potentially succeeding Postecoglou at the Scottish club. However, The Bridge understands that the 38-year-old tactician is merely on holiday in Scotland and is unlikely to leave the Islanders.

After arriving in India, Buckingham has quickly become a fan-favourite after leading Mumbai City to the ISL League Winner's Shield in the 2022-23 season. Moreover, the Englishman has also managed to take the side to Asia after they defeated Jamshedpur FC in a playoff match to secure their berth in the AFC Champions League for the second season running.

In January, Des penned a two-year contract extension with the City Football Group side, thereby keeping him in Mumbai till the end of the 2024-25 season. Mumbai City will be in action once again in the Durand Cup 2023, which is scheduled to kick off on August 3.