What does the FIFA ban mean for Indian Football?

15th August, 2022 will be deemed as a dark day for Indian football as FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) from its council. This was something that Indian football fans were dreading, something which turned true after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) couldn't come to a feasible solution.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," read FIFA's official statement on the suspension.

While this will certainly have legal as well as administrative connotations, crestfallen football fanatics all around the country are saddened by the ripples this ban will create across India's football milieu.

Here are some of the consequences Indian Football will have to face because of the ban:

Stripped off U-17 Women's World Cup hosting rights

The whole country, especially girls who aspire to ply their trade in the sport, was looking forward to the U-17 Women's World Cup which was scheduled to take place in India. Unfortunately, this ban, however temporary it may be, means that the country has lost the rights to host the event.

If the CoA is replaced by a proper administration, then and only then will India witness the World Cup on its home ground. However, with the lackadaisical efforts shown by those in-charge over the last few months, the situation looks unlikely.

Gokulam Kerala women's team await their fate

Just hours before the ban was imposed on Indian Football, a cheerful group of players in the Gokulam Kerala's women's team had landed in Uzbekistan for their participation in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2022. But, with the ban in place, news is still to come regarding their presence in the tournament. It would be heart-breaking for the girls if they are asked to return home without even staking a claim for the trophy.

ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup aspirations in doubt

After a glittering display in the group stage games, ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan were supposed to play in the Inter-Zonal Semi-final on September 7th. This too remains surrounded by a haze of uncertainty after the imposition of the FIFA ban.

Senior Men's National team's friendlies in danger

The Senior Men's national team was scheduled to play a couple of friendlies against the likes of Vietnam and Singapore in late-September. After their shining showing in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers a couple of months, preparations were in full-flow for the tournament set to take place next year.

The ban will deal a serious blow to the team as it most likely means that their friendlies will not be able to take place.

Disappointment for U-20 men's national team

After winning the SAFF U-20 Championship, the men's team were set to participate in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers which also were scheduled to take place next month. These will be in doubt after the ban, unless the people at the top come up with a quick fix in the coming days.

Women's senior team's SAFF Championship participation in doubt

Another tournament for an Indian national team in a jam-packed September is the Women's SAFF Championship. This too remains doubtful unless all becomes good for AIFF as soon as possible.

No foreign signings for Indian clubs

Having their tether with FIFA now severed, Indian clubs plying their trades in the Indian Super League, I-League, Indian Women's League, or any other club tournament inside the country will not have the option to get the services of overseas players. This unfortunate decision can turn on its head if, as for many of the aforementioned consequences, the AIFF cleans its mess.