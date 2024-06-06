Igor Stimac unhappy with the lack of goals from Blue Tigers

India shared points with Kuwait in a hard-fought encounter that marked the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup combined qualifiers. The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed a momentous occasion as Chhetri bid adieu to international football amidst a blend of nostalgia and anticipation for the team's future.

Reflecting on the match, Head Coach Igor Stimac acknowledged the perennial challenge posed by Kuwait, remarking, "We knew it was going to be tough; all these times we faced Kuwait – it was not easy. Most of the players were not up to their mark," he said.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri walked into the Indian jersey for one last time after making his debut 19 years back in 2005 against Pakistan.#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ThankYouSC11🙏 | #INDKUW⚔️https://t.co/u4Rqg8qmtl — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) June 6, 2024

As Chhetri exits the national team stage, the pressing question of his successor is a headache to Indian football. However, Stimac exudes confidence in the available talent pool. "It's tough," he admitted, "but we have players capable of stepping up to the challenge. Rahim is one of the options, those runs today but not converting into goals. We have Manvir, Liston, Sivasakthi and Gurkirat then," he added.



Stimac also voiced his discontent with India's inability to convert chances into goals. The team's lack of clinical finishing emerged as a recurring theme throughout the qualifiers.

India still has a chance to qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

What next?

India will travel to Qatar to face Qatar on June 11.