Igor Stimac rubbishes injury concerns in Indian team; blames Suresh Wangjam for failing to follow training instructions

Igor Stimac, on Saturday, took a strong stance when concerns were raised regarding the recent spate of injuries in the Indian national football team.

The Croatian manager lashed out at media and asked them to provide a comprehensive list of injured players, thereby setting the stage for a transparent discussion.

"If you claim there are numerous injuries within the team, please kindly provide me with a specific list of injured players. If not, I will not leave any open place for wondering or guessing about that," Stimac said in a virtual press conference.



The 55-year-old maintained that the only player to have suffered an injury during the camp was Suresh Singh Wangjam.

"The only player who suffered an injury during this camp was Suresh Singh. That is only because he was not following the instructions given during the practice."



Suresh Singh, who is national team regular, recently penned a five-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC.

Stimac further clarified that a few players were released from the camp because they needed at least six weeks of recovery time for injuries they carried throughout the recently concluded ISL season.



"The players which were released in the first instance were players who carried the injuries throughout the ISL season. They came to the camp and joined the team with injuries, which they were carrying throughout the ISL season," Stimac said.

"In that situation, having in mind that each one of them needed at least six weeks recovery time, there was no reason to keep them here. So that was the reason why we released them," he added.

Further explaining the player releases, Stimac stated that Brandon Fernandes and Chinglensana Singh were released from the team due to their personal requests. However, the gaffer did not disclose any specific reasons for their departure, in a bid to respect their privacy.

Stimac expressed his disdain for the narrative surrounding excessive injuries, "I do not like people when they are putting stories like too many injuries. We never had many injuries, without reason."



As the Indian national team continues to prepare for crucial fixtures in the Intercontinental cup which is being held in Odisha, Stimac's clear explanations provide assurance that the team remains focused and determined to achieve success.

With injuries addressed and player releases clarified, the team can concentrate on their upcoming matches with renewed vigor and confidence.