Should Igor Stimac's India stick to same formation from the first game against Afghanistan?

Igor Stimac fielded an agile yet experienced starting XI against Cambodia. With Gurpreet Singh Sandhu under the bars, Igor Stimac handed the first start to defenders Akash Mishra on the left, with Roshan Singh on the right and Anwar Ali starting alongside Sandesh Jhingan. As in the midfield, Suresh Singh started with Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes. However, Liston Colaco was positioned with Sunil Chhetri and Manvir Singh. The lineup seemed to have worked well in favour of the Blue Tigers who claimed a 2-0 victory over Cambodia, courtesy of Sunil Chhetri while registering 23 shots on the target.



Gurpreet Singh Sandhu did not have much to do in the evening except for one freekick in the stroke of halftime from Keo Sokpheng which he parried away from the top right corner other than making some comfortable saves. Sandhu's addition to the team brings about a lot of experience as he stoutly guards the wall. The defenders Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, and veteran Sandesh Jhingan made the job easy for the custodian. Ali was very scarcely tested by the Cambodia attack while partnering up with Sandesh Jhingan, which made Cambodia register only 5 shots throughout. Ali and Jhingan being stout at the back gave immense opportunities to Roshan and Mishra to make forward advances keeping the attacks alive from the flanks.

Brandon kept the Indian midfield alive with his passes and creativity. His point-perfect cross, landed in the second goal for India while he was close to scoring one himself. While Anirudh Thapa and Suresh Singh kept up with him by making some good tackles in averting away the danger for the team giving Brandon enough freedom to make forward movements.

Scoring only two goals from 23 shots, it is highly evident that the lack of finishing in the front three of the game will continue to haunt. Manvir Singh although given a start was hardly involved in creating many chances for the team. However, Ashique Kuruniyan who came in late was way more agile than Manvir and was close to finding the net as well. However, Sunil Chhetri, despite scoring the two necessary goals missed out on a few clear chances himself. While Liston, despite making goal mouth movements was deprived of one.

In all, Stimac's lineup seemed to have worked all fine, however with a team like Afghanistan, it is probable he would start experienced defenders like Subasish Bose and Pritam Kotal in the back, and bring in Mishra and Roshan later as fresh legs. However, starting Ashique Kuruniyan alongside Chhetri and Liston would make the attack more agile and pacey.



