Igor Stimac includes 4 I-League players in 26 probables for India's Bhubaneswar camp

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian men's football team, announced a list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar training camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.



Stimac included four players - Muhammad Hammad of Real Kashmir, Edmund Lalrindika of Inter Kashi, Lalrinzuala of Aizawl FC and David Lalhlansanga of Mohammedan Sporting - from the I-League among the 26 probables.

At the same time, no players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC have been included in the list. The two teams will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on May 4 in Kolkata.

The training camp will begin in Bhubaneswar on May 10.

The Indian men's team will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India are currently second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The second list of probables will be released in a few days, the AIFF release stated.

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.