Igor Stimac's star-studded lineup: Now with cosmic guidance?

Indian football has managed to claim a spotlight that rivals the most compelling dramas of our time. But as passionate fans, what we yearn for is not some grand spectacle; all we ask for is a bit of peace. It's not about reaching Asian-level success; it's about having a normal day as a fan.

Amidst this chaos, some are calling for Igor Stimac's ousting, some others wish to crucify the AIFF board, and a few even demand the banishment of the Indian Super League. Yet, let's be honest; none of these drastic changes are likely to occur, although Stimac's departure might become a reality given the current climate.

Recently, we were treated to some "leaks" - intriguing WhatsApp chats between Igor Stimac and an astrologer, or someone posing as one. I'm no believer in astrology, being an atheist, but I won't judge anyone's beliefs. Football is apparently steeped in myths, beliefs, and rituals worldwide, but heaven forbid if a lineup were ever influenced by astrology – because that's just so utterly outrageous, right?

And as for leaking personal information, most of these data are readily available online for players, though the authenticity of publicly disclosed birthdates remains debatable.

But let's get back to the point. If Stimac did what's alleged, it's certainly not right. However, without screenshots or concrete proof, it's unwise to swallow these claims hook, line, and sinker. What bewilders me most is the timing of this leak. Who was rattled by Stimac so badly that they couldn't even wait until the crucial Asian Games concluded? The suspicious timing and the sudden relevance of this year-old news raises eyebrows.

With the Asian Games just six days away, who benefits from throwing the Indian national football team's dressing room into turmoil? Our preference should undoubtedly be the World Cup qualifiers and FIFA-recognized tournaments to improve our rankings. But the leak's instigators appear to disregard the hard-fought efforts of fans, players, and the federation to secure approval to send football teams to the Asian Games.

Other athletes lost their spots due to the inclusion of a large football squad, a fact that cannot be overlooked.

Stimac's social media game raises questions

I've never been a fan of Igor Stimac. I was not happy when he asked for more time as head coach after three years. However, the recent performance of the team suggests that perhaps that patience paid off. Still, let's not elevate the coach to cult hero status just yet; we're still ranked 102nd in the world.

What's truly irksome and unprofessional is Stimac's tendency to take everything to social media. Pleading on social platforms the day before a scheduled meeting with clubs is hardly ideal. If everything can be resolved online, what's the point of dialogue?

Target or honest fighter for the betterment of Indian football?The time is coming to put all cards on the table and see how much and who really cares about football in this country. Give it a thought before making up your judgment and thanks once again for your support. pic.twitter.com/SfCaargLlz — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 12, 2023

One thing that does work well in India is the nationalism card, and Stimac knows how to play it. His adeptness at the social media game led me to expect a tweet denying the astrologer allegations. Instead, we got a cryptic tweet.

Could this social media prowess also be a reason for the "leak"? Enemies can be made in many ways, but the easiest route is through social media.

So, does Stimac need to go? Yes, if the results aren't up to par. But sacking him or calling for his removal over a leak without concrete evidence? That's a stance that does not make any sense. Now, in light of the cosmic guidance, there's one thing I want to know, did the astrologer make Igor Stimac aware of his enemies too?