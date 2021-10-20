Indian Football: Igor Stimac announces squad for the U-23 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian team will begin their U-23 AFC Asian Cup campaign on Monday, October 25. The Blue Colts are all set to kickstart their qualification campaign for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan 2022, after being drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers.

India have been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group E of the Qualifying group, with the matches scheduled to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

The Indian team assembled in Bengaluru on October 17, and from there the team will travel to the UAE on October 20 for the qualifying group matches. Igor Stimac initially selected a probable list of 28 players but now has selected his final squad of 23 players. The team looks experienced and balanced, with some of these players already an integral part of their Indian Super League Teams.





Here is India's 23-man squad for the U-23 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers:

GOALKEEPER: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.

DEFENDERS: Narender Gahlot, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra.



MIDFIELDERS: Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

FORWARDS: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.



The surprise package of the squads is Rohit Danu, Nikhil Raj, Hormipan Ruviah, and Bryce Miranda.It would be amazing to see how these youngsters gel in, find chemistry, and perform together to take Indian football higher. On the other hand, there will be a lot of expectations from Apuia, Dheeraj, Deepak, Rahim Al, Sumit Rathi, and Suresh Singh because of their experience consistent playing in the Indian team and ISL teams.





What are India's Fixtures at AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers?

Monday, October 25: Oman vs India

Thursday, October 28: India vs UAE

Sunday, October 31: India vs Kyrgyz Republic