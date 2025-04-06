Explained: Who will win the I-League and how?

The I-League 2024-25 season concluded in dramatic fashion on April 6, but the champion is still not confirmed. Despite three simultaneous fixtures going down to the wire, off-field uncertainty has left the title race hanging in the balance.

On the final day:

Inter Kashi defeated Rajasthan United 3-1 in Kalyani.

Churchill Brothers were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir in Srinagar.

Gokulam Kerala crashed out after losing a 7-goal thriller 4-3 to Dempo SC in Kozhikode.

In what was expected to be a photo finish, each of the top four clubs needed a combination of results to swing their way. In the end, Churchill Brothers ended up top of the table with 40 points, just one ahead of Inter Kashi on 39.

So why is the title still undecided?

Inter Kashi had previously been awarded 3 points after Namdhari FC were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player. However, the AIFF Appeals Committee stayed that decision, meaning those three points were removed from Kashi’s tally pending a final hearing.

-If Inter Kashi are re-awarded those three points, they will finish on 42 points and be crowned I-League champions, earning promotion to the Indian Super League.

-If the decision stands, Churchill Brothers will be confirmed as champions.

When will the winner be decided?

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee will meet on April 28, 22 days after the final matchday, to rule on Inter Kashi’s appeal. Until then, Churchill Brothers remain provisional champions, but Inter Kashi’s fate — and ISL promotion — hangs in the balance.

This prolonged delay has raised eyebrows in Indian football circles, with fans and clubs questioning the timing and transparency of the decision-making process.

What about Gokulam Kerala?

Gokulam were also in contention but had to win their final game and hope Churchill dropped points. While the latter happened, Gokulam lost 4-3 to Dempo SC, despite Thabiso Brown’s hat-trick. That effectively knocked them out of the race, leaving just Inter Kashi and Churchill in contention.

Points Table (As of April 6, 2025)

Churchill Brothers – 40 pts

Inter Kashi – 39 pts (could become 42)

Real Kashmir – 37 pts

Gokulam Kerala – 37 pts