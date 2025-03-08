I-League: Sreenidi edge past Delhi FC; Dempo humble SC Bengaluru

Dempo Sports Club nearly laughed their way to full points at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday when they outclassed Sporting Club Bengaluru 8-1 in Round 18 of the I-League 2024-25.

The home side, who led 4-1 at half time, took their points to 22 points from 18 games, while the Bengaluru side was left with 17 from 18 matches.

A flurry of goals in the first 16 minutes nearly killed the competitive nature of the match as Dempo hammered three goals during this period. Whatever efforts Bengaluru put up thereafter weren’t enough to alter the result, as the fate of the encounter was sealed by then.

Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph was the biggest beneficiary in the goal feast as he netted a hat-trick (8’, 9’, 43’) with Seigoumang Doungel (16’), Spanish midfielder Juan Mera Gonzalez (49’, penalty), Argentinian Damian Perez Roa (77’), Kapil Hoble (87’) and Nigerian Lukman Abegunrin (88′) getting the other goals.

Ugandan Henry Kisekka found the mark for the visitors in the 23rd minute.

Joseph scored the first goal in the eighth minute when a Doungle through found him in the six-yard area. Joseph made no mistake. The next minute, Bengaluru dug their own grave with a hair-raising defensive error.

It was a miss-pass that reached Joseph almost on a plate, and the Trinidadian gleefully accepted it to beat goalkeeper Yuya Kuriyama.

In the 16th minute, the Japanese goalkeeper didn’t do any favour to his reputation when he allowed Doungel to find the target.

An almost similar goal by Henry Kisekka on the other side saw Sporting Club Bengaluru attempting a semblance of a comeback in the 23rd minute, but Joseph completed his hat trick in the 43rd to further widen the gap.

The story in the second session continued to be one-sided. A porous Bengaluru defense made Dempo’s task easy with Juan Mera, Damian Perez Roa, Kapil Hoble, and Lukman Abegunrin writing their names on the scoresheet.

In between, Sporting Club Bengaluru’s Shanid Valan earned himself a red card to further deepen his team’s woes.

David Castañeda's strike fetches full points for Sreenidi Deccan

David Castañeda Muñoz’s crucial strike sealed a 1-0 victory for Sreenidi Deccan against Delhi FC in a tightly contested I-League 2024-25 match at the Coach Ali Hassan Stadium on Saturday.

Castañeda’s goal in the 63rd minute — his 13th of the campaign — catapulted him to the top of the league’s scoring charts.

This result helped Sreenidi Deccan return to winning ways. It also propelled them to the seventh position in the standings with 25 points from 18 matches with seven wins, four draws, and seven defeats.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, continued to struggle as they remained anchored at the bottom of the table, desperate for points to escape the relegation zone but finding none on this occasion. Their record worsened to three wins, four draws, and 11 losses from 18 games.

The match began with both teams exhibiting a defensive mindset, neither willing to risk an early concession. This cautious approach resulted in a first half devoid of significant opportunities, with the play largely confined to midfield.

The absence of Sreenidi Deccan’s Angel Orelien, the league’s leading assist provider with seven assists, was palpably felt as their attack lacked its usual sharpness.

The stalemate persisted into the second half, with both sides appearing hesitant and waiting for an error to exploit. The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute, following a spell of sustained pressure by Sreenidi Deccan.

Faysal Shayesteh delivered a precise free-kick from the right flank, curving it at the crucial moment. Castañeda showcased his predatory instincts, finding space among Delhi FC’s defenders to meet the ball with a precise header that nestled into the bottom left corner of the goal, confirming his status as the league’s top scorer.

Jolted by the goal, Delhi FC increased their tempo in search of an equaliser. Their efforts were spearheaded by the energetic Cameroonian forward, Stephane Samir Binong, who twice came close to scoring.

His initial attempt was smartly blocked by Sreenidi Deccan’s defender Eli Sabia, and despite a spirited run down the right flank that culminated in a powerful shot, his second effort sailed wide, summing up Delhi FC’s frustrations.

As the match drew to a close, Delhi FC continued to push forward, but Sreenidi Deccan’s defence held firm, ensuring they walked away with all three points.