I-League: Namdhari beat Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala drop points against Mohammedans

Namdhari continue their winning momentum with a 3-2 win over Delhi FC while Mohammedans defeated Gokulam in a crucial match. With this win Mohammedans secured an advantage over Gokulam for promotion to ISL.

Namdhari beat Delhi FC

SRI BHAINI SAHIB: A last-minute goal by Akashdeep Singh gave Namdhari Football Club their second consecutive win in the I-League 2023-24, on Sunday, March 2, 2024, when they defeated Delhi Football Club 3-2 at the Namdhari Stadium.

In a match that livened up from the 73rd minute onward, saw the two teams locked 2-2 till the 92nd minute before Namdhari had the last laugh thanks to Akashdeep Singh’s goal (90+2’). Harpreet Singh (73’) and Ivan Ciaurriz Garrido (76’) scored the other two goals for the winners, while Alisher Kholmurodov (75’), Gagandeep Bali (90’) found the net for Delhi FC.

Namdhari FC have moved to the 10th position in the points table with 18 matches from 17 matches. Delhi FC are in eighth place with 22 points from 17 encounters.

Gokulam Kerala Mohammedans

Lalhlansanga’s gentle chip turns the tide in Mohammedan’s favour





3 March 2024

Poor defending from Gokulam Kerala helped Mohammedan Sporting reinvigorate their I-League 2023-24 title charge as they beat the home side 3-2 at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Sunday, March 3, 2024. It took an injury-time winner from David Lalhlansanga to take the table toppers through the line in a game defined by high-quality attacking and mediocre defending.



Mohammedan had streaked into a two-goal lead almost straight off the bat, Eddie Hernandez slotting the ball into a gaping net in the 16th minute after Lalhlansanga had initially forced a superb save off Avilash Paul. Seven minutes later Alexis Gomez scored what looked — at the time — the best goal of the season. Yet again Lalhlansanga was involved, even if his contribution was merely to pass the ball to the Argentinian 25 yards from goal.

Gomez, turned, looked up and shot, all in the same movement, Paul diving aimlessly to see the ball settle into the top corner. Gokulam were shell shocked and Mohammedan were cruising.

Right on the edge of halftime though Noufal PN took away Gomez’s plaudits in the 45+1 minute. The Argentinian’s goal was not even the best of this game, let alone the season. The winger drifted out, cut into the box, and unleashed a curler into the top far corner to pull the home side to within one.

Gokulam ramped up the pressure in the second half, and duly earned their reward with the equaliser in the 63rd minute, K Abhijith’s cross cannoned home by Nidhin at the far post. It was a goal that had come out of nowhere and seemed to have seriously dented the visitors’ hopes for promotion to the Indian Super League.

Games aren’t won on probabilities though and Gokulam learnt this the hard way. A team that has made merry with injury-time goals several times in the past few years had to succumb to one today, as Mohammedan kept their hopes alive. Lalhlansanga got his well-deserved goal right at the end, and it came because of the guile of their goalkeeper Padam Chettri, who launched a long kick having spotted a sleeping Gokualm defence.

The Mizo youngster took the shot first time, gently chipping it over the goalkeeper before wheeling off in celebration. This will go a long way towards securing promotion.

