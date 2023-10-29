I-League: All winners

The I-League is the second division of football competition for men in India. The league was established in 2007 to serve as the National Football League's replacement, and its inaugural season began in November of the same year.

The new season features 13 clubs, and the league winner will secure direct promotion to the top tier of Indian football - Indian Super League. With the intention of expanding the talent pool for the Indian national team, the league was established as the country's first-ever top-tier professional football competition.

So far, seven clubs won the I-League title since the league started. With three trophies under its belt, Dempo Sports Club is the most successful side in the tournament's history. Four teams have won the league twice: Churchill Brothers, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Gokulam Kerala. Roundglass Punjab, Minerva Punjab, Chennai City, Salgaocar, and Aizawl have all won it once.



The Panjim-based Dempo SC won the league's championship in its first three seasons. In 2007–08, Dempo SC topped the league ahead of Churchill Brothers, and in 2009–10 Churchill Brothers were again runners-up to Dempo SC. In the 2011–12 season, East Bengal was the runner-up to Dempo.

The runner-up of the first edition, Churchill Brothers, an Indian professional football team with its home base in Margao, Goa, has won the title twice, once in the second edition in 2008-09, beating Mohun Bagan and in 2012-2013, it beat Pune FC. Since then, the club has seen a similar downfall as Dempos'.

Mohun Bagan, one of the oldest clubs in Asia, won the league twice and finished second three times. Mohun Bagan first won the championship in 2014–15, then again in 2019–20.

Played the first competitive season of the I-league in 2013, Bengaluru FC won the league twice, first in 2013-14 in its debut season, and then after a season in 2015-16. The club was the runner-up in 2014-15.



Gokulam Kerala won the league in two consecutive seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.



List of I-league winners:

2007-08 Dempo SC



2008-09 Churchill Brothers

2009-10 Dempo SC

2010-11 Salgaocar

2011-12 Dempo SC

2012-13 Churchill Brothers

2013-14 Bengaluru FC

2014-15 Mohun Bagan

2015-16 Bengaluru FC

2016-17 Aizawl FC

2017-18 Minerva Punjab

2018-19 Chennai City

2019-20 Mohun Bagan

2020-21 Gokulam Kerala

2021-22 Gokulam Kerala

2022-23 RoundGlass Punjab