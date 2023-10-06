I-League and IWL 2023-24 season fixtures unveiled

The All India Football Federation has announced the fixtures for the I-League 2023-24 season, a part of the calendar that extends all the way into December 2023 has been revealed. The I-League season is set kick off on October 28, 2023.

In the opening match of the I-League 2023-24, to be played in Srinagar, Real Kashmir Football Club will take on Rajasthan United Football Club at 2 p.m. In the day’s second match at 7 p.m., Gokulam Kerala Football Club will host new entrants, Inter Kashi.

There are 13 teams in the fray for the 2023–24 I-League. They are: Sreenidi Deccan FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Tiddim Road Athletic Union, Real Kashmir FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Aizawl FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Rajasthan United FC, Neroca FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Delhi FC, Inter Kashi and Punjab Namdhari Sports.



Meanwhile, the prestigious Indian Women’s League will start on December 8, 2023, the full fixtures of which were announced by the AIFF. In the league opener, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will host Sethu FC in Kozhikode.

Seven teams playing in the IWL are, Gokulam Kerala FC, Kickstart FC, Sethu FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, HOPS FC and Sports Odisha.