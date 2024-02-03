I-League: Inter Kashi beat Shillong Lajong

Inter Kashi resumed their I-League campaign with a 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday, February 3, 2024. Gianni Miguel Dos Santos emerged as the hero, scoring the game’s only goal in the first half. It was the first time that the sides met each other in the I-League this season.

The win helped Inter Kashi climb to the sixth spot in the points table with 18 points from 12 matches. They have won five matches, drawn three games, and suffered four losses. Lajong remained in the fifth spot with 19 points from 12 matches.

Before the resumption of the I-League, both Shillong Lajong and Inter Kashi finished at the bottom of their respective groups in the Kalinga Super Cup. No wonder then that both sides wanted to forget their cup campaign and start on a fresh note in the league. However, it was Inter Kashi who made the most of their chances and grabbed the three points.

🚨Full Time🚨



We emerge victorious in our match against @shillonglajongfc owing to the goal from Gianni Dos Santos 🫶🏼



Final Score: 1⃣-0⃣ 😎#InterKashi #HarHarKashi #IndianFootball #ILeague pic.twitter.com/oWXBYRNEq7 — Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) February 3, 2024

The Lajong forwards suffered from profligacy. Players like Figo Syndai, Arik Bista, and Pursunep put in brilliant shifts to create chances as Lajong dominated the entire match and maintained possession. However, a lack of sharpness in front of goal hurt them.

For Inter Kashi, goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya stood tall. He didn’t waiver under pressure and made a number of saves to keep the scoreline in favour of his team. Up front, forward Jordan Lamela Garrido, who has scored four goals so far, and midfielder Mario Barco Vilar have been the most influential players for the Uttar Pradesh team. However, Garrido found it difficult to create an impact in the match. Vilar, though, was more effective.

In the 21st minute, Lajong created their first goalscoring opportunity. Pursunep made a run on the right before putting in a well-directed cross into the box for Figo Syndai. However, Syndai’s header was tipped away by Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

While Syndai squandered the opportunity, Inter Kashi responded with a goal in the 23rd minute. Julen Perez Del Pino showed his playmaking skills and turned provider when he lobbed a ball over the Lajong defence for Gianni Miguel Dos Santos. The Dutch forward beat his marker Ronney Wilson Kharbudon and made a timely run into the box before shooting a powerful right-footed volley past Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

Stung by the reverse, Lajong piled pressure on Inter Kashi and went on to create a slew of scoring opportunities. Their next chance fell for the Brazilian forward Marcos Rudwere Genar E Silva when he found himself in a one-on-one position with Bhattacharya. However, the Inter Kashi goalkeeper came off his line to thwart the attempt.

Lajong’s best attempt to equalise came in the 72nd minute. Pursunep made a dazzling run on the right before delivering an innocuous cross into the box. With no Lajong player following the ball, Inter Kashi’s midfielder Francisco Gomez Rodriguez had all the time to clear the ball. However, his faulty clearance meant that the ball landed at Syndai’s feet, who immediately pulled the trigger. However, an alert Bhattacharya ensured that he got a hand to the ball before the shot hit the woodwork.

A few minutes later, Silva got another opportunity to equalise after dribbling past his marker. But his shot hit the crosspiece and the score remained the same.