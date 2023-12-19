I-League: Gokulam Kerala put four past Sreenidi Deccan

A counter-attacking master class saw Gokulam Kerala FC put Sreenidi Deccan FC to the sword and take a 4-1 victory in their I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Gokulam’s blistering start to the game made it tough to tell who really the home side were, Sreenidi unable to dictate play and constantly wary of the visitors’ pace. Within the first ten minutes, Nili Perdomo had put the visitors in front. The Spaniard picked up a loose ball at the top of the box, danced past Gurmukh Singh and Eli Sabia and slotted it into the far corner, past an outstretched helpless Albino Gomes. The move had started and been finished at pace, something that Gokulam kept up through the half.

The half-time statistics were incriminating. Sreenidi had held more possession but had zero shots on target to show for it. Gokulam, by contrast, thrived on the counter, winning the ball within their half only to blow past the orange jerseys in a blur of hands and feet. The second goal, created via two accurate passes was tapped in by Alex Sanchez, in the 39th minute. All the hard work came from Sreekuttan VS and Perdomo, the former’s through ball releasing the latter into space on the right of the box to cut a perfect ball for Sanchez to tap in.

Things had gone from bad to worse for Sreenidi, who needed to win this encounter to salvage their title ambition, and soon it entered nightmare territory. Sreekuttan, by far one of the best players of the half, ran through after Sanchez’s releasing pass, gave Albino the eyes and slotted home at the near post.

More calamitous defending, this time a lack of communication between Sajid Dhot and Gomes, enabled Sanchez to get his second in the 52nd minute. By this time the game resembled a testimonial, with Gokulam’s players showboating and Sreenidi’s looking to contain the damage and go home soon.

William Alves slotted home a penalty for the home side in the 74th minute to reduce the deficit, but in the end, it proved little consolation for a team who were outplayed and out-thought, and now look off the pace to mount a serious title challenge.