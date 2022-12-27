I League: Fran Bonet to join Gokulam Kerala as head coach on one year deal

Gokulam Kerala FC is all set to secure the services of the former Rajasthan United coach Fran Bonet. A source close to the development confirmed he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The signing may be announced very soon.



Starting his football career at Catalan outfit FC Martinenc, Bonet went on to play for CEL Hospitalet, UD Park, and CF Almogavers. But his football career was short-lived and he soon took up coaching as a profession.

He started his coaching career for the prestigious Barca Academy operated and owned by Spanish giants Barcelona. The UEFA Pro license holder was the technical director of CF Almogavers for a brief period of time.

He became the youngest coach to coach an I-league side when he was appointed as the head coach of Rajasthan United FC at an age of 28. His marvelous performance at RUFC was much admired by football fans across India.

Last he worked as the assistant coach at St Lucia C FC in Liga Nacional Clausura where he had the experience of working with a coach of Juan Cortes's statute.



Gokulam Kerala FC is currently having an average season. They are currently placed at 4th position with 15 points from 9 matches. Recently they have parted ways with their head coach Richard Towa.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Bonet can guide the team to the much-coveted Championship trophy.

