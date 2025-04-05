Heartbreak for SC Bengaluru as debut I-League campaign ends in relegation; Aizawl FC survive

Bengaluru were relegated despite a valiant 2–2 draw against Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League 2024–25 season on Saturday. Aizawl FC, their closest relegation rivals, clinched survival with a commanding 3–0 win over Namdhari FC, courtesy of a match-winning brace by Lalrinzuala.

Both teams began the day level on 20 points, but Aizawl held the edge on head-to-head record.

SC Bengaluru needed to win and hope Aizawl dropped points. But while the debutants could only salvage a draw, Aizawl rose to the occasion and earned a crucial three points, extending their top-flight stay to an 11th consecutive season. S

C Bengaluru finished second from bottom with 21 points, bowing out after a brave but ultimately futile campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan 2–2 SC Bengaluru: Gallant Effort, but Not Enough

At the Deccan Arena, SC Bengaluru pushed hard in a must-win encounter. After a goalless first half, David Castañeda Muñoz struck early in the second period (47’) to put Sreenidi in front. Bengaluru fought back with determination. Substitute Ishaan Raghunanda (67’) equalised with a well-controlled finish, offering brief hope.

But the in-form Muñoz returned in the 87th to complete his brace, putting Bengaluru under pressure again. Still, the visitors refused to give up and found a late equaliser through Shanid Valan (90+5’). The bench erupted, but the celebrations were short-lived — Aizawl had already sealed victory elsewhere, confirming Bengaluru’s drop.

Despite their attacking spirit and never-say-die attitude, SC Bengaluru's debut I-League season ended in heartbreak, and they will now regroup in the second division.

Aizawl FC 3–0 Namdhari FC: Lalrinzuala Powers Hosts to Safety

Thousands turned up in the Durtlang hills to back Aizawl, and the team responded with one of their best performances of the season. Lalrinzuala opened the scoring in the 13th minute after rounding the goalkeeper. His cross led to an own goal from Lamine Moro (42’) before he scored again in the 51st minute, flicking in a low cross to seal the result.

It was a rare clean sheet for Aizawl, whose defence had been the league's most porous this season. But with the crowd behind them and the stakes at their highest, they found the perfect response, ensuring their 11th straight season in the top flight.