I-League 2023-24: How have debutant clubs fared

The 17th season of I-league is currently underway in a home and away format. A total of 13 teams have taken part in the second division of the Indian league structure with an eye on securing an entry into the Indian Super League (ISL), the top tier of Indian football.

This season has seen three teams making their debut. Inter Kashi FC and Namdhari FC have successfully won the corporate bid organised by AIFF, whereas Delhi FC earned the promotion to the I-League after winning the I-league 2 last year.

Mohammedan FC are currently leading the league table with seven points in three matches followed by Sreenidhi Deccan, who are on six points.

Let's take a look at the debutants of the season and their performances.

Inter Kashi FC, 4 points in 3 matches



Inter Kashi are a club based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They started their professional journey with a 2-2 draw against former champions Gokulam Kerala in the first match of the league. In the second match, they suffered a massive 1-4 defeat to Sreenidhi Deccan.

Inter Kashi registered their maiden victory in the I-League, overcoming Namdhari FC in a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory in their third league game.

Their Spanish forward Marco Barco proved to be the most crucial player for the club as he has contributed to five out of seven goals, the club scored so far.



Delhi FC, 4 points in 2 matches



Delhi FC started their I-League journey on a positive note as they are currently unbeaten after the two matches. In the first match, they drew 1-1 against Neroca FC following a second-half equaliser from former India international Balwant Singh.

They registered their first win against Rajasthan United in a high-scoring affair which saw seven goals being scored. Delhi FC won the match 4-3. Their real test will come in the next match against the table toppers Mohammedan FC on November 10.



Namdhari FC, 1 point in 2 matches



Namdhari FC is based in Bhaini Sahib, Punjab. They started their I-league campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw against mighty Churchill Brothers to earn a point.



However, Namdhari could not take this momentum into the second match and lost 2-4 against another debutant Inter Kashi despite taking an early 1-0 lead at halftime. They will play Real Kashmir in their third match on November 11.