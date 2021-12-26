I-League 2021-22: Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC held in a lacklustre draw against Indian Arrows

The I-League 2021-22 opening encounter between Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) and Indian Arrows at the Mohun Bagan ground ended in a goalless draw. Although TRAU made enough endeavours to bag full points, Ahan Prakash's brilliance under the sticks forced them to share spoils with Indian Arrows.

Both sides went into the game with much determination to gain full points from the encounter. The Indian Arrows could have been up in the sixth minute itself through Partha Gogoi but TRAU custodian Amrit Grope averted the danger. However, TRAU got back on the attacking spree and could have found a deserving goal towards the end of the first half. Akobir Turaev almost found the net through a Joseph assist but the attempt was ruled offside. Thus, the teams went into the break at a 0-0 level.



Coming into the second half TRAU maintained the momentum. Towards the stroke of the hour, Akobir's right-footed shot was denied brilliantly by Ahan Prakash. Towards the final quarter of the game, Indian Arrows pressed TRAU well but failed to register a goal. Adding to their works Sajad Pawar was given marching orders after picking the second yellow of the game. Although TRAU has made a lot of goalmouth action, their wastefulness up front kept them getting on the scoreboard. Hence the game ended with both sides taking back a point.



TRAU will face the challenge of Sreenidi Deccan next on December 30. While Arrows will take on Sudeva Delhi the following day in the hope to register full points.



Starting XI:

TRAU: Amrit Gope (GK); Naresh, Helder Fayas, Roshan; Netrajit, Kishan, Roger; Krishnananda, Joseph, Akobir.

Substitutes- Joysana (69'), Laishram Milan (69').

Indian Arrows: Ahan (GK); Halen, Sajad, Leewan, Amandeep; Sibajit, Vibin, Harsh; Parthib, Satendra, Taison.



Substitutes- Godwin (64'), Shreyas (82'), Tankadhar (90).

