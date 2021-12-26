RoundGlass Punjab FC sealed a 2-0 victory in their opening encounter of I-League 2021-22 against the newest entrants Rajasthan United. Kurtis Owens Guthrie and Aphaoba Singh scored the goals separating the sides.

Failing to register their important players Rajasthan United FC came into the game with a disadvantage. Fielding only nine players with no substitutions, the debutants looked under a lot of pressure from the start.

However, custodian Vishal Joon made a string of brilliant saves to keep RUFC in the game. The opening goal of the game came from RoundGlass Punjab FC in the 27th minute, when Kurtis rendered Vishal helpless.



Despite conceding, the young custodian continued his better performance under the stick depriving the opponent of extending the lead. Punjab could have gone up by another, but Sampingiraj headed the shot wide.

As the teams headed into the break, Gurmukh Singh and Vishal Joon outshone for Rajasthan United FC despite the lows.



Coming into the second half, RGFC continued with the momentum as they kept pressing high. 17-year old Gyanmar Nikum's run, keeping Sampingiraj off was an absolute delight until it was cut short.

Despite lacking players, the team from the desert state seemed pretty steady as they kept players like Joseba Beitia at bay. Even going down multiple times, Joon showed a great deal of spirit as he kept RGFC off from extending.

The encounter reached the zenith of drama when CK Vineet and Robin Singh were shown red cards from the bench itself in the 69th minute. RGFC lost their best chance of doubling as Beitia's curler ended up wide.

However, RGFC finally find the much-anticipated extension as 17-year old Aphaoba finally beat Joon in the 90th minute. Although RoundGlass Punjab FC bagged all the three points for the night, the performance from 9-men RUFC evidently showed that they are not a force to be reckoned with.



RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Churchill Brothers next on December 31 while Rajasthan United FC will take on Aizawl FC, January 5th with a full squad looking for full points.



Starting XI

Rajasthan United FC: Vishal (GK), Gurmukh, Akeem, Anil, Abhishek, Harmanjot Singh, Shreyansh Chowdhury, Shilton, Nikum.



RoundGlass Punjab FC: Ralte (GK) Ashish, Guthrie, Major, Suranjit, Beitia, Sampingiraj, Lalchhuanmawia, Yumnam, Gurtej Singh, Rino.



Substitutes: Sangwan (47'), Aphaoba (72'), Maheson (87'), Freddy (93')

