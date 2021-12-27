I-League 2021-22: Mohammedan Sporting defeated Sudeva Delhi and registered their first win of the season

Mohammedan sporting club started their I-league 2021-22 campaign with a win against the young Sudeva Delhi side. The Black Panthers had a very successful campaign this season so far. They won the Calcutta Football league and missed out on Durand Cup by a small margin to FC Goa. The all Indian Delhi side had fought back well but the experience of the Mohammedan team was too much for them. The full-time score was 2-1. Sheikh Faiaz and Marcus Joseph and Abhijit Sarkar had featured the score sheet.



The match started pretty slow. However, Mohammedan started to gain some possession after the initial ten minutes mark. Sudeva defense was looking strong. Still, a lapse of concentration from them at the penalty box gave Sheikh Faiaz a free header from Nicola's pinpoint pass. The Deadlock was broken at the 12th minute of the match. After the first goal, things became easier for the Bengal giants.

The Delhi side tried to counter the Mohammedan sporting but it was dealt with calmly. Mohammedan sporting held the possession and defended the occasional counter attacks from Sudeva Delhi well. The likes of Nicola and Marcus Joseph gave a hard time to the inexperienced Delhi side. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline. Sachin, the goalkeeper of Sudeva Delhi, was very sharp throughout the ninety minutes.

Sudeva FC fought back in the second half. However, Marcus Joseph's sublime goal from the edge of the penalty goal at 52nd minute practically ended all hopes for the Wadoo led young side. For the remaining of the match Mohammedan defended easily with a two goal cushion. Things get a bit rocky for the Bengal side.

At the 82nd minute, Shaheen felt some discomfort on his calf and had to be taken off. And within 10 minutes of that Abhijit Sarkar scored a volley from the edge of the penalty box. The last moments were nervy for Mohammedan. Apart from that, Mohammedan sportings' first match of the campaign was full of positives.



Starting XI

Mohammedan Sporting: T. Mawia (GK); Chullova, Asheer, Shaheen, Manoj; Faiaz, Milan Singh, Stojanovic (c), Brandon; Azharuddin, Joseph.

Substitutions - Faisal Ali, Sadhu, Wayne waz



Sudeva Delhi: Jha (GK); Sukhandeep, Vanlalzuidika (c), Ruatkima, Rai; Liansanga, Souvik, William; Akbar, Kharpan, Lawmna.

Substitutions - Shubho Paul, Abhijit sarkar, Khongsai, Mariyadasan.









