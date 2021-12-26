Football
I-League 2021-22 LIVE: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the I-League match between TRAU FC and Indian Arrows
Tiddim Road Athletic United aka TRAU FC will host AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League 2021-22 opener at the Mohun Bagan Ground. Follow this space for all live updates from the match
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2021 8:39 AM GMT
8' Joseph makes another good move and puts in a cross but there's no one in the middle.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:38 AM GMT
Saved
6' Gogoi makes the first move for Indian Arrows and his shot is just deflected out by Gope for a corner. Then, Allen gets his head on the ball from corner but it's just over the bar. Good few moments for Indian Arrows here.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:36 AM GMT
Goal Kick
5' A beautiful turn from Roger and he tries another long ball towards kishan, Prakash misses the ball but so does Kishan. Goal kick for Arrows.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:35 AM GMT
3' TRAU came close to scoring here. It's a great long ball into the box and somehow Arrows defense clear it.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:33 AM GMT
2' TRAU have started on a positive note here. One more cross from Joseph but Prakash saves it.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:33 AM GMT
Saved
2' First shot of the match from Nigerian Joseph but a good save from Amar Prakash.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:32 AM GMT
Kick-Off
1' We are here underway in the first match of the 2021-22 I-league season.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:30 AM GMT
We are just seconds away from the kick-off here at Mohun Bagan ground. Stay tuned for live updates.
- 26 Dec 2021 8:10 AM GMT
Head Coach of @officialtraufc L. Nandakumar Singh has his pre-match say 🗣️— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2021
✍️ https://t.co/xHAFDQ9qZe#TRAARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PY2rkC7FH8
- 26 Dec 2021 8:09 AM GMT
Indian Arrows Head Coach Venkatesh Shanmugam with a few words before kick-off 🗣️— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2021
✍️ https://t.co/xHAFDQ9qZe#TRAARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/89cfPWVG9U
