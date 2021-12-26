Log In
I-league 2021-22 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-26T16:47:51+05:30

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will host Churchill Brothers FC tonight in their I-League 2021-22 season opener. Follow this space for all live updates.

Live Updates

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:17 AM GMT

    Penalty!!!

    14' Ronald Singh is fouled inside the box, Penalty for Gokulam Kerala. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:16 AM GMT

    13' Sylla tried to play a through to Kenneth in front of the goal but Dagar comes forward and grabbed the ball. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball


  • 26 Dec 2021 11:14 AM GMT

    12' GKFC building from the back excellently. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:12 AM GMT

    9' GKFC with good moves down both wings but failed to capitalize at the end. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:11 AM GMT

    8' GKFC players passing the ball among themselves now to build from the back. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:09 AM GMT

    6' Kingsley with an excellent turn makes space for his teammates, however, the GKFC defense clears the opportunity. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:06 AM GMT

    4' Long throw by CB in the GKFC box but the defense clears the danger easily. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:04 AM GMT

    2' Both teams trying to take control of the ball in midfield. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 11:01 AM GMT

    Kick OFF

    1' Game begins. 

    GKFC 0-0 CB

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 10:59 AM GMT

    Players posing for team photos. Action soon. 

    #GKFCCB #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

Football Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Football I-League 
