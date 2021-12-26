Football
I-league 2021-22 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers
Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will host Churchill Brothers FC tonight in their I-League 2021-22 season opener. Follow this space for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2021 11:17 AM GMT
Penalty!!!
14' Ronald Singh is fouled inside the box, Penalty for Gokulam Kerala.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:16 AM GMT
13' Sylla tried to play a through to Kenneth in front of the goal but Dagar comes forward and grabbed the ball.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:14 AM GMT
12' GKFC building from the back excellently.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:12 AM GMT
9' GKFC with good moves down both wings but failed to capitalize at the end.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:11 AM GMT
8' GKFC players passing the ball among themselves now to build from the back.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:09 AM GMT
6' Kingsley with an excellent turn makes space for his teammates, however, the GKFC defense clears the opportunity.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:06 AM GMT
4' Long throw by CB in the GKFC box but the defense clears the danger easily.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:04 AM GMT
2' Both teams trying to take control of the ball in midfield.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 11:01 AM GMT
Kick OFF
1' Game begins.
GKFC 0-0 CB
- 26 Dec 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Players posing for team photos. Action soon.
