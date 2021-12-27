Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
I-League 2021-22 LIVE: Neroca vs Sreenidi Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Neroca FC will start their I-League 2021-22 campaign against new entrant Sreenedi Deccan FC tonight at the Naihati Stadium. Follow this space for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2021 8:08 AM GMT
Debutants Sreenidi Deccan's starting XI
Ubaid (GK); Chungnunga, Dinesh (c), Awal; Romawia, Phalguni, Maya, Boopathi; Mabiaa, Castaneda, Khosla.
- 27 Dec 2021 8:07 AM GMT
This is how Neroca FC has lined up
Dhas (GK) (c); Abdul, Manjit, Mang, Dhananjoy; Jiteshwor, Kdouh, Juan Mera; Sweden, Mendiguchia, Khaiminthang.
