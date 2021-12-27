Football
I-League 2021-22 LIVE: Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the I-League match between Real Kashmir and Aizawl
Real Kashmir FC will start their I-League 2021-22 campaign against former champions Aizawl FC today at the Kalyani Stadium. Follow this space for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2021 11:34 AM GMT
33' Great move Aizawl. Their passes in the final third are sticking. The ball movements have been good. It's just the final pass that they are not getting due to dome solid defending from the Kashmiri side.
- 27 Dec 2021 11:33 AM GMT
Freekick
31' Freekick. Another long ball forward and Robertson who won the header was brought down. Another chance for Kashmir. But this time SUrchandra delivers a poor one and the danger has been cleared.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:30 AM GMT
Corner
29' Out of nothing Aizawl gets a corner. They go short again and it's wasted.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball Cor
- 27 Dec 2021 11:28 AM GMT
26' Finally a good move from Aizawl but the final delivery was cleared well by Kashmir
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:24 AM GMT
Another chance goes begging
22' Surchandra darts in another great delivery. But the Aizawl defence clears it well. Another chance for Kashmir goes begging.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:22 AM GMT
Chance
20' Robertson's long throw was flicked well by Tiago which felt towards Kima who tries to flick it but manages to balloon over the bar.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:20 AM GMT
19' Free kick for Real Kashmir. Surchandra has once again produced a good delivery and it has been somehow kept out.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:15 AM GMT
15' Quite a great start for the game for Kashmir. The intensity has been good and after getting the opening goal, Kashmir is looking to get their second. Aizawl defence is having all kinds of problems dealing with it.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Corner
11' 2nd corner for Real Kashmir. Another good delivery but this time, keeper comes out and clears it
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 11:10 AM GMT
Goal
9' Goallll! First corner for Real Kashmir. Surchandras delivers a curving delivery and Tiago has given Kashmir the lead with a good thumping header.
RKFC 1-0 AFC
#RKFCAFC #HeroILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball