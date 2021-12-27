I-League 2021-2022: Neroca FC start campaign with a win against Sreenidi Deccan

Neroca FC began their I-League 2021-22 journey with a 3-2 win against newcomers Sreenidi Deccan at the Naihati Stadium. Banking on the brilliance of Spanish duo, Sergio Mendi and Juan Mera, Neroca secured the maiden victory of the season.

The debutantes started the game on a high note with continuous pressing. The first real chance came for them as early as the seventh minute when Mabiaa fed Castañeda with a perfect cross. Nevertheless, the Colombian was deemed offside. With time, Neroca gained composure on the game as they hurled attacks on the opponent.

In the 15th minute, they found the deserving lead when Juan Mera curled the freekick for Sergio Mendi to slot it past Ubaid closely. NFC doubled their lead in just seven minutes through Mendi himself. The Spanish heads in a beautiful Juan Mera curler on again asserting the Spanish dominance.

Sreenidi's lack of cohesion was visible. Their problems in the midfield have let their opponent exploit the spaces to the very end. Despite that, the Visakhapatnam outfit pulled a goal back for them through Girik Khosla before going into the break.



Returning to action, Neroca continued its dominance. In about five minutes, Sergio Mendi completed his hat-trick. The Spaniard lobbed it over Ubaid from over 20 yards, restoring the two-goal cushion.

David Castañeda has been very unlucky with his finishing, losing the ball narrowly. However, his breakthrough came in the 59th minute. The Colombian headed in a cross from Lalchungnunga, reducing the deficit. Castañeda almost found his second in about a minute but failed to connect. Sreenidi almost found their equalizer in the 88th minute through David but the quick-footed Neroca defenders averted the danger away.

With a series of missed chances and finishes from both sides, the highly contested encounter came to an end in 3-2. Neroca bagged full points narrowly. However, a shaky midfield on the other hand saw Sreenidi on the other side.



Neroca FC will be seen back in action against Gokulam Kerala on December 30th. While Sreenidi Deccan will take on TRAU the same day hoping to register a win.



Starting XI:

Neroca FC: Dhas (GK) (c); Abdul, Manjit, Mang, Dhananjoy; Jiteshwor, Kdouh, Juan Mera; Sweden, Mendiguchia, Khaiminthang.



Substitutes - Thokchom Singh (73'), Jonychand (78') Olen Singh (93')



Sreenidi Deccan: Ubaid (GK); Chungnunga, Dinesh (c), Awal; Romaiwa, Phalguni, Maya, Boopathi; Mabiaa, Castañeda, Khosla.



Substitutes - Fredsan (38'), Mc Malsawmzuala (61'), Rahul KP (84'), Vineeth (84')

