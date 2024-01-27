I-League 2: Ten men Bengaluru United beat Dempo FC 1-0

In a thrilling encounter under sunny skies in Goa, FC Bengaluru United emerged victorious with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dempo FC, securing their second consecutive victory in the I-League 2 on Saturday.



The Bengaluru side, playing their first away game, faced a challenging start but managed to take the lead in the 63rd minute, thanks to a brilliant finish by Jerry Pulamte.

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half with Faiz receiving his second yellow card, FC Bengaluru United displayed remarkable defensive resilience to hold on and seal a well-deserved win.

The first half witnessed both teams cautiously feeling their way into the game, struggling to find a rhythm. FC Bengaluru United gradually asserted control, aiming to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities.

In the 13th minute, a well-delivered cross from Ashley presented Yash Mhatre with a golden opportunity for a header, but unfortunately, he failed to capitalize.

Bengaluru United continued to press hard, with coach Varela ringing in the substitutions but failed to get on the scoreboard in the first half.

The second half brought a challenging turn of events for FC Bengaluru United as Faiz received his second yellow card, leaving them with 10 men on the field, in the early minutes. Despite this setback, FCBU held firm, with Varela shoring up the defence.

But they continued to press on attack - Mapuia had a chance to extend the lead after an impressive run but missed the target. Undeterred, Jerry Pulamte became the hero for FC Bengaluru United, showcasing a smart run and a precise shot from the 18-yard box to find the top-right corner of the net in the 63rd minute.

Desperate to equalise, Dempo FC upped the ante but FCBU had their defensive game on point, keeping Dempo at bay.

The victory propels Bengaluru United to the top of the I-League 2 table, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.